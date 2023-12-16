The DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) play the No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It begins at 5:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Northwestern Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
  • In games Northwestern shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the 351st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 347th.
  • The Wildcats record just three fewer points per game (75.6) than the Blue Demons allow (78.6).
  • Northwestern is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul Stats Insights

  • This season, DePaul has a 2-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.7% from the field.
  • The Blue Demons are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 275th.
  • The Blue Demons put up just 4.1 more points per game (71) than the Wildcats allow (66.9).
  • When DePaul allows fewer than 75.6 points, it is 2-2.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northwestern posted 68.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.3 fewer points than it averaged when playing on the road (69.5).
  • At home, the Wildcats allowed 8.1 fewer points per game (60.3) than in away games (68.4).
  • When it comes to total threes made, Northwestern performed better at home last year, averaging 8.1 per game, compared to 7.8 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.4% three-point percentage in home games and a 34.1% mark away from home.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 66.4.
  • At home, the Blue Demons conceded 77.5 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.4.
  • Beyond the arc, DePaul made fewer trifectas on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (40%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Purdue W 92-88 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/10/2023 Detroit Mercy W 91-59 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/13/2023 Chicago State L 75-73 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/16/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
12/20/2023 Arizona State - Footprint Center
12/29/2023 Jackson State - Welsh-Ryan Arena

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Iowa State L 99-80 Wintrust Arena
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 89-64 Reed Arena
12/9/2023 Louisville W 75-68 Wintrust Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern - Wintrust Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova - Wintrust Arena
12/30/2023 Chicago State - Wintrust Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.