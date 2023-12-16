Two sliding squads hit the court when the Murray State Racers (3-6) host the SE Louisiana Lions (2-8) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Racers will look to halt a three-game losing streak against the Lions, who have lost three in a row.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Murray State vs. SE Louisiana matchup in this article.

Murray State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Murray State vs. SE Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Murray State Moneyline SE Louisiana Moneyline BetMGM Murray State (-10.5) 145.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Murray State (-10.5) 144.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Murray State vs. SE Louisiana Betting Trends

Murray State has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Racers' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

SE Louisiana is 3-5-0 ATS this year.

The Lions and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of eight times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.