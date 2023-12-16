How to Watch Murray State vs. SE Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Murray State Racers (3-6) will aim to break a three-game losing run when they host the SE Louisiana Lions (2-8) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Lions have also dropped three games straight.
Murray State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Murray State Stats Insights
- The Racers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
- In games Murray State shoots better than 46.1% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Lions are the 275th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Racers sit at 260th.
- The 74.3 points per game the Racers record are the same as the Lions give up.
- Murray State is 3-3 when scoring more than 77.2 points.
Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Murray State put up 73.6 points per game last year at home, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged away from home (65.9).
- In 2022-23, the Racers ceded 67.8 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 77.8.
- Murray State sunk 5.8 three-pointers per game with a 33.9% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.6 fewer threes and 0.2% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (6.4, 34.1%).
Murray State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Illinois State
|L 76-72
|Redbird Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|L 53-49
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 85-81
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|CFSB Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/22/2023
|SMU
|-
|CFSB Center
