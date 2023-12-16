The Murray State Racers (3-6) will aim to break a three-game losing run when they host the SE Louisiana Lions (2-8) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Lions have also dropped three games straight.

Murray State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Murray State Stats Insights

The Racers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

In games Murray State shoots better than 46.1% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Lions are the 275th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Racers sit at 260th.

The 74.3 points per game the Racers record are the same as the Lions give up.

Murray State is 3-3 when scoring more than 77.2 points.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Murray State put up 73.6 points per game last year at home, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged away from home (65.9).

In 2022-23, the Racers ceded 67.8 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 77.8.

Murray State sunk 5.8 three-pointers per game with a 33.9% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.6 fewer threes and 0.2% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (6.4, 34.1%).

Murray State Upcoming Schedule