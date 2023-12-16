Mitchell Wilcox was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Cincinnati Bengals match up with the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday in Week 15. All of Wilcox's stats can be found below.

Rep Mitchell Wilcox and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Entering Week 15, Wilcox has six receptions for 30 yards -- 5.0 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on eight occasions.

Keep an eye on Wilcox's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Mitchell Wilcox Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Bengals have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Tyler Boyd (LP/foot): 57 Rec; 522 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Ja'Marr Chase (DNP/ankle): 89 Rec; 1092 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 15 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: December 16, 2023

December 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Wilcox 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 8 6 30 29 0 5.0

Wilcox Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 3 2 10 0 Week 4 @Titans 1 1 7 0 Week 10 Texans 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Steelers 1 1 1 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 1 1 12 0 Week 14 Colts 1 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.