2024 NCAA Bracketology: Louisville March Madness Odds | December 18
When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Louisville be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
Want to bet on Louisville's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Preseason national championship odds: +50000
How Louisville ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-6
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|303
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Louisville's best wins
Louisville defeated the No. 246-ranked (according to the RPI) Bellarmine Knights, 73-68, on November 29, which goes down as its best win of the season. In the win against Bellarmine, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield recorded a team-leading 20 points. Mike James added 19 points.
Next best wins
- 90-84 at home over New Mexico State (No. 296/RPI) on November 26
- 85-63 at home over Pepperdine (No. 303/RPI) on December 17
- 61-41 at home over Coppin State (No. 360/RPI) on November 15
- 94-93 at home over UMBC (No. 361/RPI) on November 6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Louisville's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2
- Based on the RPI, the Cardinals have two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Cardinals are 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Louisville has the 265th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.
- Of the Cardinals' 19 remaining games this season, two are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records above .500.
- Louisville has 19 games left on the schedule, with eight games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Louisville's next game
- Matchup: Louisville Cardinals vs. Kentucky Wildcats
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV Channel: ESPN
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Louisville games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.