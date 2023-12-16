Kentucky vs. North Carolina: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) face the Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Kentucky matchup.
Kentucky vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Kentucky vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-1.5)
|164.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-1.5)
|164.5
|-111
|-108
Kentucky vs. North Carolina Betting Trends
- Kentucky has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
- North Carolina has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Tar Heels' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- The Wildcats have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +1600 at the start of the season to +2000.
- The implied probability of Kentucky winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.
