The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) take on the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on CBS.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have given up to their opponents (43%).

This season, Kentucky has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 97th.

The Wildcats score an average of 90.6 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 73.7 the Tar Heels allow.

Kentucky has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 73.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.4.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 6.8 fewer points per game at home (64.1) than away (70.9).

Beyond the arc, Kentucky sunk fewer treys on the road (5.7 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.1%) than at home (38.1%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule