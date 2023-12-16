The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) take on the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on CBS.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have given up to their opponents (43%).
  • This season, Kentucky has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 97th.
  • The Wildcats score an average of 90.6 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 73.7 the Tar Heels allow.
  • Kentucky has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 73.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.4.
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 6.8 fewer points per game at home (64.1) than away (70.9).
  • Beyond the arc, Kentucky sunk fewer treys on the road (5.7 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.1%) than at home (38.1%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Miami (FL) W 95-73 Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington L 80-73 Rupp Arena
12/9/2023 Pennsylvania W 81-66 Wells Fargo Center
12/16/2023 North Carolina - State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
12/29/2023 Illinois State - Rupp Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.