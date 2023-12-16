Saturday's contest between the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) and the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at State Farm Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-79, with North Carolina securing the victory. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on December 16.

The matchup has no set line.

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 82, Kentucky 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-2.2)

North Carolina (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 160.9

Kentucky has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season, while North Carolina is 4-4-0. The Wildcats have a 6-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Tar Heels have a record of 5-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 18.2 points per game with a +163 scoring differential overall. They put up 90.6 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and allow 72.4 per outing (216th in college basketball).

Kentucky averages 37.8 rebounds per game (131st in college basketball) while allowing 36.2 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

Kentucky knocks down 10.7 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball) while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc (fourth-best in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 9.0 per game while shooting 32.7%.

The Wildcats rank 10th in college basketball with 109.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 131st in college basketball defensively with 87.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kentucky has committed 5.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.8 (12th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.3 (61st in college basketball).

