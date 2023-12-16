Saturday's contest at State Farm Arena has the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) squaring off against the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 82-79 win for North Carolina, so it should be a tight matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 82, Kentucky 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-2.2)

North Carolina (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 160.9

Kentucky's record against the spread this season is 5-4-0, while North Carolina's is 4-4-0. The Wildcats have a 6-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tar Heels have a record of 5-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +163 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.2 points per game. They're putting up 90.6 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball and are giving up 72.4 per outing to rank 217th in college basketball.

Kentucky wins the rebound battle by 1.6 boards on average. It records 37.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 132nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.2 per contest.

Kentucky hits 10.7 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (9).

The Wildcats rank 10th in college basketball with 109.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 131st in college basketball defensively with 87.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kentucky has committed 8.8 turnovers per game (12th in college basketball action), 5.5 fewer than the 14.3 it forces on average (60th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.