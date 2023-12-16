Joe Mixon has a tough matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15 (Saturday, 1:00 PM ET). The Vikings give up 92.9 rushing yards per game, fifth-best in the league.

Mixon has generated a team-leading 768 yards rushing on 201 attempts (59.1 ypg), with seven rushing scores. Mixon makes his mark in the passing game, reeling in 42 passes for 327 yards (25.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Mixon vs. the Vikings

Mixon vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 127 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 127 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Vikings during the 2023 season.

Minnesota has allowed one or more rushing TDs to six opposing players this year.

The Vikings have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The 92.9 rushing yards the Vikings concede per contest makes them the fifth-ranked rush defense in the league this year.

The Vikings' defense ranks fourth in the NFL with seven rushing TDs conceded so far this year.

Joe Mixon Rushing Props vs. the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 57.5 (-118)

Mixon Rushing Insights

Mixon has hit his rushing yards over in 53.8% of his opportunities (seven of 13 games).

The Bengals, who are 17th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 62.4% of the time while running 37.6%.

He has handled 71.0% of his team's 283 rushing attempts this season (201).

Mixon has rushed for at least one touchdown six times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored eight of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (27.6%).

He has 38 carries in the red zone (80.9% of his team's 47 red zone rushes).

Mixon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Colts 12/10/2023 Week 14 21 ATT / 79 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 12/4/2023 Week 13 19 ATT / 68 YDS / 2 TDs 7 TAR / 6 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 16 ATT / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 11 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

