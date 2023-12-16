Ja'Marr Chase vs. Byron Murphy: Week 15 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Ja'Marr Chase against the Minnesota Vikings pass defense and Byron Murphy is a matchup to watch in Week 15, when the Bengals face the Vikings at Paycor Stadium. We have stats and analysis available for you below.
Bengals vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Vikings
|150.3
|11.6
|7
|35
|9.75
Ja'Marr Chase vs. Byron Murphy Insights
Ja'Marr Chase & the Bengals' Offense
- Ja'Marr Chase's team-leading 1,092 yards as a receiver have come on 89 receptions (out of 128 targets) with seven touchdowns.
- In the air, Cincinnati is 16th in passing yards in the league with 2,984, or 229.5 per game.
- The Bengals are 17th in the NFL in scoring offense, at 21.5 points per game.
- Cincinnati carries one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 36.2 times per game (ninth in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Bengals are throwing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 60 total red-zone pass attempts (56.1% red-zone pass rate).
Byron Murphy & the Vikings' Defense
- Byron Murphy has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 51 tackles, three TFL, and 13 passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Minnesota has surrendered 2,838 passing yards this year, ranking 14th in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it ranks eighth in the NFL with 15.
- So far this year, the Vikings have been clicking on defense, with 18.6 points allowed per game (fifth in NFL).
- Minnesota has given up over 100 receiving yards to five players this season.
- 14 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Vikings this season.
Ja'Marr Chase vs. Byron Murphy Advanced Stats
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Byron Murphy
|Rec. Targets
|128
|85
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|89
|13
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.3
|56
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1092
|51
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|84
|3.9
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|512
|3
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|19
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|7
|3
|Interceptions
