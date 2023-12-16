Will Ja'Marr Chase Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ja'Marr Chase did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals match up against the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday in Week 15. If you're trying to find Chase's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Chase has been targeted 128 times and has 89 catches for 1092 yards (12.3 per reception) and seven TDs, plus three carries for -6 yards.
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Bengals this week:
- Mitchell Wilcox (FP/knee): 6 Rec; 30 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Tyler Boyd (LP/foot): 57 Rec; 522 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Bengals vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Chase 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|128
|89
|1,092
|512
|7
|12.3
Chase Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|9
|5
|39
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|8
|5
|31
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|15
|12
|141
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|9
|7
|73
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|19
|15
|192
|3
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|13
|6
|80
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|12
|10
|100
|1
|Week 9
|Bills
|8
|4
|41
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|6
|5
|124
|1
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|7
|2
|12
|1
|Week 12
|Steelers
|6
|4
|81
|0
|Week 13
|@Jaguars
|12
|11
|149
|1
|Week 14
|Colts
|4
|3
|29
|0
