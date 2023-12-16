Will Irvin Smith Jr. cash his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Smith will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Irvin Smith Jr. score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith has put up a 97-yard campaign thus far (10.8 yards receiving per game) with one TD, reeling in 16 balls on 23 targets.

Smith, in eight games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Irvin Smith Jr. Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 5 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 4 2 10 0 Week 6 Seahawks 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @49ers 4 4 25 0 Week 9 Bills 4 3 26 1 Week 10 Texans 1 1 6 0 Week 11 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Steelers 2 2 8 0

Rep Irvin Smith Jr. with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.