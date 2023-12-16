When the Florida A&M Rattlers square off against the Howard Bison at 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 16, our projection model predicts the Rattlers will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Florida A&M vs. Howard Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Florida A&M (-9.4) 46.9 Florida A&M 28, Howard 19

Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Rattlers compiled an 8-2-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, four of Rattlers games hit the over.

Howard Betting Info (2022)

The Bison put together an 8-2-0 record against the spread last season.

The Bison and their opponent combined to go over the point total seven out of 10 times last year.

Rattlers vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida A&M 30.7 14.3 35 14 30.8 22.6 Howard 28.7 23.2 39 17.3 21 25.2

