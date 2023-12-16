Will Eastern Kentucky be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Eastern Kentucky's complete tournament resume.

How Eastern Kentucky ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-0 NR NR 342

Eastern Kentucky's best win

As far as its best win this season, Eastern Kentucky took down the Troy Trojans at home on November 27. The final score was 77-76. With 19 points, Devontae Blanton was the top scorer versus Troy. Second on the team was Leland Walker, with 14 points.

Eastern Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-3

The Colonels have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Eastern Kentucky faces the 268th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Colonels' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games versus teams that are above .500 and seven games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of EKU's 21 remaining games this year, it has one upcoming game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Eastern Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Troy Trojans vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Troy Trojans vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

