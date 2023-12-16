How to Watch Bengals vs. Vikings on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 15
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Minnesota Vikings (7-6) go on the road to play the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Vikings
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: NFL Network
Bengals Insights
- The Bengals score just 2.9 more points per game (21.5) than the Vikings surrender (18.6).
- The Bengals average only three more yards per game (314.2) than the Vikings give up per contest (311.2).
- Cincinnati rushes for 84.7 yards per game, just 8.2 fewer yards than the 92.9 that Minnesota allows per contest.
- The Bengals have 11 giveaways this season, while the Vikings have 19 takeaways.
Bengals Home Performance
- In home games, the Bengals score 22.1 points per game and give up 19.1. That's more than they score overall (21.5), but less than they give up (22.1).
- The Bengals' average yards gained (312.7) and allowed (377.9) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 314.2 and 379.2, respectively.
- Cincinnati racks up 250.6 passing yards per game at home (21.1 more than its overall average), and gives up 264.9 at home (12.8 more than overall).
- The Bengals accumulate 62.1 rushing yards per game at home (22.6 less than their overall average), and concede 113 at home (14.2 less than overall).
- The Bengals convert 39.8% of third downs in home games (3.8% higher than their overall average), and give up 41.1% at home (1.6% lower than overall).
Bengals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/26/2023
|Pittsburgh
|L 16-10
|CBS
|12/4/2023
|at Jacksonville
|W 34-31
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|Indianapolis
|W 34-14
|CBS
|12/16/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|NFL Network
|12/23/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|NBC
|12/31/2023
|at Kansas City
|-
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|Cleveland
|-
|-
