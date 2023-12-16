Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals will host T.J. Hockenson and the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, in a matchup between two of the biggest stars in football.

Aiming to bet on player props in this contest between the Bengals and the Vikings? Check out the player props for the top contributors.

Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds

Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +460

Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230

Ty Chandler Touchdown Odds

Chandler Odds to Score First TD: +650

Chandler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360

More Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Boyd - - 30.5 (-113) Jake Browning 235.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) - Ja'Marr Chase - - 65.5 (-113) Tee Higgins - - 39.5 (-113) Tanner Hudson - - 19.5 (-113) Joe Mixon - 55.5 (-113) 25.5 (-113)

More Vikings Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Nick Mullens 250.5 (-113) - - T.J. Hockenson - - 53.5 (-113) K.J. Osborn - - 21.5 (-113) Justin Jefferson - - 76.5 (-113) Ty Chandler - 57.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) Jordan Addison - - 37.5 (-113)

