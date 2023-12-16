The Minnesota Vikings (7-6) will look to upset the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 41 in the outing.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Bengals' upcoming game versus Vikings, review the column below, where we offer statistics to assist you with your in-game betting choices.

Bengals vs. Vikings Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Bengals have led five times, have trailed four times, and have been tied four times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging five points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 3.7 points on average in the first quarter.

The Vikings have been winning four times, have been losing five times, and have been tied four times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in seven games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 5.1 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 8.8 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Vikings have won the second quarter in nine games, lost the second quarter in one game, and they've tied in the second quarter in three games.

3rd Quarter

In 13 games this year, the Bengals have won the third quarter four times, lost six times, and tied three times.

Offensively, Cincinnati is averaging 4.9 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this year. It is allowing five points on average in the third quarter (20th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 13 games this year, the Vikings have won the third quarter three times, been outscored seven times, and tied three times.

4th Quarter

In 13 games this season, the Bengals have won the fourth quarter five times, lost four times, and been knotted up four times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 5.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.1 points on average in that quarter.

In the Vikings' 13 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter six times, lost four times, and been knotted up three times.

Bengals vs. Vikings Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Bengals have been winning five times, have trailed six times, and have been tied two times.

In 2023, the Vikings have led after the first half in seven games, have been losing after the first half in two games, and have been knotted up after the first half in four games.

2nd Half

The Bengals have won the second half in four games this season (4-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in five games (1-4), and they've tied in the second half in four games (2-2).

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 10.8 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 10.1 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Vikings have won the second half in three games, been outscored in the second half in seven games, and been knotted up in the second half in three games.

