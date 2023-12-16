The Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) host the Minnesota Vikings (7-6) at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, December 16, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Bengals vs. Vikings?

Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the Bengals to walk away with the victory, but the model spread (5.3) is 2.3 points further in their direction.

The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Bengals a 61.8% chance to win.

The Bengals have won five of the nine games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (55.6%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -162 or shorter, Cincinnati has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Vikings have entered the game as underdogs six times this season and won three of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 2-2 when it is set as an underdog of +136 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cincinnati (-3)



Cincinnati (-3) The Bengals have covered the spread in a game six times this season (6-6-1).

In games this season when favored by 3 points or more, Cincinnati has gone 3-2-1 against the spread.

The Vikings have put together a 7-4-2 record against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 3-point or bigger underdogs, Minnesota has an ATS record of 3-1-1.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40.5)



Over (40.5) Between them, these two teams average 1.5 more points per game (42) than this matchup's total (40.5).

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 0.2 more points per game (40.7) than this matchup's total of 40.5 points.

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Bengals' 13 games with a set total.

The Vikings have gone over in three of their 13 games with a set total (23.1%).

Jake Browning Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 5 184.8 5 15.4 2

Justin Jefferson Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 6 99.7 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.