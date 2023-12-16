The Bellarmine Knights (4-7) welcome in the Evansville Purple Aces (7-2) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bellarmine vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine Stats Insights

This season, the Knights have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Purple Aces' opponents have made.

In games Bellarmine shoots better than 42.2% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Purple Aces are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Knights sit at 272nd.

The Knights record just 0.6 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Purple Aces give up (71.4).

Bellarmine is 4-1 when scoring more than 71.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

Bellarmine scores 78.5 points per game at home, compared to 66.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 12.1 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Knights are allowing 58.3 points per game in home games. On the road, they are allowing 73.6.

When it comes to three-pointers, Bellarmine has played better at home this season, making 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.4 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule