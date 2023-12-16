The Arizona Wildcats (8-0) hope to build on an eight-game winning run when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on Peacock.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Purdue matchup in this article.

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Arizona vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Arizona has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.

So far this season, three out of the Wildcats' eight games have hit the over.

Purdue has covered seven times in 10 games with a spread this year.

In the Boilermakers' 10 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), Arizona is best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

The Wildcats' national championship odds have improved from +2000 at the start of the season to +1000, the -biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Arizona winning the national championship, based on its +1000 moneyline odds, is 9.1%.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 The Boilermakers were +1400 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +1000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

Purdue has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

