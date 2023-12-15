The No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2) will welcome in the No. 5 UConn Huskies (9-1) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: ESPN
UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies are shooting 50.9% from the field this season, 13.6 percentage points higher than the 37.3% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • UConn is 9-1 when it shoots better than 37.3% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Huskies sit at 27th.
  • The Huskies score 22.1 more points per game (87.4) than the Bulldogs give up (65.3).
  • When UConn scores more than 65.3 points, it is 9-0.

Gonzaga Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 49.9% rate from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
  • This season, Gonzaga has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.6% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 17th.
  • The Bulldogs score 21.7 more points per game (84.9) than the Huskies allow (63.2).
  • Gonzaga is 8-2 when allowing fewer than 87.4 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UConn put up 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Huskies allowed 63.9 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 65.8.
  • UConn drained 9.1 threes per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was one more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Gonzaga scored 92.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 84.8.
  • The Bulldogs conceded fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than away (78.4) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Gonzaga sunk more trifectas away (7.6 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (40%) than at home (37.1%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ Kansas L 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 North Carolina W 87-76 Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 UAPB W 101-63 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/15/2023 Gonzaga - Climate Pledge Arena
12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center
12/23/2023 St. John's - XL Center

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 UAPB W 111-71 McCarthey Athletic Center
12/9/2023 @ Washington L 78-73 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/11/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 78-40 McCarthey Athletic Center
12/15/2023 UConn - Climate Pledge Arena
12/20/2023 Jackson State - McCarthey Athletic Center
12/29/2023 San Diego State - McCarthey Athletic Center

