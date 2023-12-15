The No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2) will welcome in the No. 5 UConn Huskies (9-1) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 50.9% from the field this season, 13.6 percentage points higher than the 37.3% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

UConn is 9-1 when it shoots better than 37.3% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Huskies sit at 27th.

The Huskies score 22.1 more points per game (87.4) than the Bulldogs give up (65.3).

When UConn scores more than 65.3 points, it is 9-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Gonzaga Stats Insights

The Bulldogs have shot at a 49.9% rate from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

This season, Gonzaga has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.6% from the field.

The Huskies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 17th.

The Bulldogs score 21.7 more points per game (84.9) than the Huskies allow (63.2).

Gonzaga is 8-2 when allowing fewer than 87.4 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UConn put up 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Huskies allowed 63.9 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 65.8.

UConn drained 9.1 threes per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was one more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Gonzaga scored 92.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 84.8.

The Bulldogs conceded fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than away (78.4) last season.

Beyond the arc, Gonzaga sunk more trifectas away (7.6 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (40%) than at home (37.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/1/2023 @ Kansas L 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 North Carolina W 87-76 Madison Square Garden 12/9/2023 UAPB W 101-63 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 12/15/2023 Gonzaga - Climate Pledge Arena 12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center 12/23/2023 St. John's - XL Center

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule