Friday's contest between the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2) and No. 5 UConn Huskies (9-1) squaring off at McCarthey Athletic Center has a projected final score of 75-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Gonzaga, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET on December 15.

According to our computer prediction, Gonzaga projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup versus UConn. The over/under is listed at 149.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

McCarthey Athletic Center Line: UConn -5.5

UConn -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -200, Gonzaga +165

UConn vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 75, UConn 74

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Gonzaga

Pick ATS: Gonzaga (+5.5)



Gonzaga (+5.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



UConn's record against the spread so far this season is 6-4-0, while Gonzaga's is 3-5-0. A total of six out of the Huskies' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Bulldogs' games have gone over. The teams average 172.3 points per game, 22.8 more points than this matchup's total.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies average 87.4 points per game (13th in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per outing (25th in college basketball). They have a +242 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 24.2 points per game.

UConn wins the rebound battle by 13.8 boards on average. It records 41.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 27th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 28.1 per outing.

UConn knocks down 8.9 three-pointers per game (70th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents (7.0). It is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc (177th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 37.4%.

The Huskies rank first in college basketball by averaging 113.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 35th in college basketball, allowing 82.1 points per 100 possessions.

UConn has committed 9.0 turnovers per game (15th in college basketball play), 2.2 fewer than the 11.2 it forces on average (260th in college basketball).

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs put up 84.9 points per game (26th in college basketball) while allowing 65.3 per contest (58th in college basketball). They have a +196 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 19.6 points per game.

The 43.9 rebounds per game Gonzaga accumulates rank 13th in the country, 12.4 more than the 31.5 its opponents collect.

Gonzaga makes 7.0 three-pointers per game (221st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

Gonzaga has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (166th in college basketball) while forcing 11.8 (216th in college basketball).

