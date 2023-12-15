Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Taylor County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Taylor County, Kentucky, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Taylor County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Taylor County High School at Marion County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lebanon, KY
- Conference: District 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adair County High School at Campbellsville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Campbellsville, KY
- Conference: District 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
