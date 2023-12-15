Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Sebastian Aho, Filip Forsberg and others in the Carolina Hurricanes-Nashville Predators matchup at PNC Arena on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Hurricanes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Forsberg has recorded 15 goals and 18 assists in 29 games for Nashville, good for 33 points.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 12 1 1 2 6 at Canadiens Dec. 10 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 vs. Lightning Dec. 7 1 0 1 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 5 0 1 1 5

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Ryan O'Reilly has helped lead the offense for Nashville this season with 12 goals and 11 assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 12 0 1 1 0 at Canadiens Dec. 10 0 0 0 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 9 0 0 0 5 vs. Lightning Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 5 1 0 1 2

Roman Josi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Roman Josi has posted six goals on the season, chipping in 17 assists.

Josi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 12 0 1 1 1 at Canadiens Dec. 10 0 2 2 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 9 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Dec. 7 1 1 2 4 at Blackhawks Dec. 5 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (25 total points), having collected 10 goals and 15 assists.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Dec. 14 0 0 0 3 at Senators Dec. 12 2 1 3 3 at Canucks Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 at Flames Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 at Oilers Dec. 6 0 0 0 4

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Martin Necas has totaled 21 points (0.7 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 13 assists.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Dec. 14 0 1 1 3 at Senators Dec. 12 1 0 1 2 at Canucks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Flames Dec. 7 0 1 1 1 at Oilers Dec. 6 0 0 0 2

