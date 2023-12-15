Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pike County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pike County, Kentucky has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Pike County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shelby Valley High School at Magoffin County High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Salyersville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Rogers Clark High School at Pike County Central High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Pikeville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
