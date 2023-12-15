Kyle Kuzma and Tyrese Haliburton are two players to watch when the Washington Wizards (3-20) and the Indiana Pacers (13-9) go head to head at Capital One Arena on Friday. Gametime is slated for 7:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Wizards

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia How to Watch on TV: MNMT, BSIN

Pacers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Pacers lost to the Bucks on Wednesday, 140-126. Myles Turner scored a team-high 22 points (and chipped in zero assists and nine boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Myles Turner 22 9 0 0 2 2 Tyrese Haliburton 22 5 7 0 0 1 Bennedict Mathurin 14 1 1 0 0 0

Pacers vs Wizards

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton gets the Pacers 26.0 points, 4.1 boards and 11.8 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Turner adds 17.2 points per game, plus 8.0 boards and 1.3 assists.

Bruce Brown's numbers for the season are 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.

Bennedict Mathurin provides the Pacers 14.0 points, 3.8 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Pacers get 13.4 points per game from Buddy Hield, plus 2.9 boards and 2.6 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 26.2 4.1 11.2 0.8 0.6 4.0 Myles Turner 18.0 9.1 1.0 0.7 2.5 1.0 Bruce Brown 13.6 4.9 3.3 1.7 0.0 0.9 Buddy Hield 15.3 3.4 2.4 1.1 0.5 2.9 Obi Toppin 14.3 3.3 2.0 0.4 1.0 1.8

