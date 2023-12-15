Top Player Prop Bets for Pacers vs. Wizards on December 15, 2023
Player prop betting options for Tyrese Haliburton, Kyle Kuzma and others are available in the Indiana Pacers-Washington Wizards matchup at Capital One Arena on Friday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).
Pacers vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Pacers vs Wizards Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -125)
|4.5 (Over: -130)
|13.5 (Over: +110)
|3.5 (Over: -106)
- Friday's over/under for Haliburton is 26.5 points. That's 0.5 more than his season average of 26.0.
- He has collected 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).
- Haliburton's year-long assist average -- 11.8 per game -- is 1.7 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (13.5).
- Haliburton's 3.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).
Myles Turner Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -115)
|8.5 (Over: -135)
|1.5 (Over: +100)
- Myles Turner is averaging 17.2 points per game this season, 2.3 less than his points prop on Friday.
- His rebounding average -- 8.0 per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).
- He has connected on 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday.
Bruce Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -118)
|4.5 (Over: -154)
|2.5 (Over: -130)
|0.5 (Over: -185)
- Friday's over/under for Bruce Brown is 12.5 points, 0.1 more than his season average.
- He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).
- Brown averages 3.0 assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Friday.
- Brown has knocked down 1.2 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (0.5).
NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards
Kyle Kuzma Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -120)
|6.5 (Over: +112)
|4.5 (Over: -130)
|2.5 (Over: +138)
- Friday's prop bet for Kuzma is 24.5 points, 1.5 more than his season average.
- He has pulled down 6.0 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).
- Kuzma has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Friday's over/under.
- Kuzma averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).
Deni Avdija Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|14.5 (Over: -104)
|6.5 (Over: -120)
|4.5 (Over: -139)
- The 14.5 points prop total set for Deni Avdija on Friday is 2.4 more than his scoring average on the season (12.1).
- He has averaged 1.0 fewer rebound per game (5.5) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).
- Avdija's season-long assist average -- 4.0 per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (4.5).
