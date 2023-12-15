The Washington Wizards (3-20) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (13-9) on December 15, 2023 at Capital One Arena.

Pacers vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports

Pacers vs Wizards Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

This season, the Pacers have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 50.6% of shots the Wizards' opponents have knocked down.

Indiana has an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.6% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 30th.

The 128.4 points per game the Pacers put up are just 1.4 more points than the Wizards give up (127.0).

Indiana has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 127.0 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Pacers are putting up 3.8 fewer points per game (126.7) than they are on the road (130.5).

Defensively Indiana has been better in home games this season, giving up 118.8 points per game, compared to 133.6 on the road.

At home, the Pacers are averaging 3.0 more threes per game (15.9) than when playing on the road (12.9). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to away from home (34.8%).

Pacers Injuries