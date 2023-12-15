Will Michael McCarron Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 15?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Michael McCarron a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
McCarron stats and insights
- McCarron has scored in three of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
- McCarron has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 92 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.5 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
McCarron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|15:24
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|2
|2
|0
|9:47
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:08
|Away
|W 8-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.