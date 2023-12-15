Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Mercer County, Kentucky today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Mercer County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Burgin Independent High School at Fort Knox High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
