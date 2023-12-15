Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Fancy a wager on Forsberg? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Filip Forsberg vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Forsberg has averaged 18:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In Forsberg's 29 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Forsberg has a point in 20 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points 10 times.

Forsberg has an assist in 15 of 29 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Forsberg's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Forsberg going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 92 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 29 Games 1 33 Points 1 15 Goals 1 18 Assists 0

