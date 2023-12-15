Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Fayette County, Kentucky today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lafayette High School at Tates Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Conference: District 43
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bryan Station High School at Woodford County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Versailles, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.