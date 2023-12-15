Friday's game between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-2) and the Tennessee State Tigers (2-6) at Gentry Complex is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-60, heavily favoring Eastern Kentucky to take home the win. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 15.

The Colonels head into this matchup on the heels of a 72-63 loss to Tennessee on Sunday.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 71, Tennessee State 60

Other ASUN Predictions

Eastern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Colonels beat the No. 166-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UAB Blazers, 68-64, on November 18, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Eastern Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

68-64 over UAB (No. 166) on November 18

74-72 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 271) on November 9

86-75 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 300) on November 11

85-55 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 328) on December 6

77-75 on the road over Evansville (No. 336) on November 15

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

Antwainette Walker: 24.7 PTS, 2.6 STL, 42.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

24.7 PTS, 2.6 STL, 42.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Ivy Turner: 11.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)

11.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30) Alice Recanati: 11.5 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

11.5 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Brie Crittendon: 10 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

10 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44) Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Colonels put up 81.3 points per game (26th in college basketball) while allowing 63.6 per contest (173rd in college basketball). They have a +177 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 17.7 points per game.

