Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Daviess County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Daviess County, Kentucky today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Daviess County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Owensboro Catholic Schools at Daviess County High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Owensboro, KY
- Conference: District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apollo High School at Owensboro High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Owensboro, KY
- Conference: District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
