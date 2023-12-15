Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Cumberland County, Kentucky today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Cumberland County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Logan County High School at Cumberland County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Burkesville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
