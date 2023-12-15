Will Colton Sissons Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 15?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Colton Sissons a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sissons stats and insights
- In seven of 29 games this season, Sissons has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
- Sissons has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He has an 18.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 92 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.5 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sissons recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:10
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|2
|0
|19:21
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:23
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|16:23
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|17:43
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:52
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.