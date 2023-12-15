The Indiana Pacers, with Bruce Brown, take on the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Brown, in his most recent showing, had nine points, eight rebounds, nine assists and two steals in a 140-126 loss to the Bucks.

In this piece we'll break down Brown's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.4 13.6 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 4.9 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.3 PRA -- 20.2 21.8 PR -- 17.2 18.5 3PM 0.5 1.2 0.9



Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Wizards

Brown is responsible for attempting 9.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.8 per game.

He's knocked down 1.2 threes per game, or 8.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Pacers rank 21st in possessions per game with 107.8. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 105.7 possessions per contest.

Giving up 127 points per game, the Wizards are the worst squad in the league on defense.

The Wizards allow 49.5 rebounds per game, worst in the league.

Looking at assists, the Wizards are last in the NBA, allowing 29.9 per contest.

The Wizards are the 16th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Bruce Brown vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 27 24 3 1 6 0 1

