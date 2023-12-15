Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bell County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Bell County, Kentucky today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Bell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bell County High School at Buckhorn High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Buckhorn, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
