Anthony Davis and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 122-119 win against the Spurs, Davis totaled 37 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Davis' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 24.3 26.2 Rebounds 13.5 12.4 13.2 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.5 PRA -- 39.6 41.9 PR -- 36.7 39.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Davis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Spurs

Davis is responsible for taking 17.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.7 per game.

Davis' opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 105.6 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the fourth-most possessions per game with 103.3.

On defense, the Spurs have given up 121.4 points per game, which is 27th-best in the league.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 46.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Spurs are 28th in the league, conceding 28 per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Anthony Davis vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 38 37 10 1 2 0 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.