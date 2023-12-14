Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Scott County, Kentucky? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scott County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Scott County High School at Maryville Christian School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
