Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Jefferson County, Kentucky today, we've got you covered.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Atherton High School at Kentucky Country Day School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on December 13
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Louisville Collegiate School at Whitefield Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western High School at Frankfort High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
