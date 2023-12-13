Tyrese Haliburton vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) square off against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (13-8) at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Wednesday, December 13, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI and BSIN
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Tyrese Haliburton vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Total Fantasy Pts
|903.6
|1100.0
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|50.2
|52.4
|Fantasy Rank
|4
|6
Tyrese Haliburton vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights
Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers
- Haliburton gets the Pacers 26.2 points, 4.1 boards and 12.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- The Pacers are outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game, with a +78 scoring differential overall. They put up 128.5 points per game (first in NBA) and give up 124.8 per outing (29th in league).
- Indiana loses the rebound battle by an average of 2.9 boards. It pulls down 40.2 rebounds per game (29th in league) compared to its opponents' 43.1.
- The Pacers knock down 4.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 14.7 (fifth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 10.2.
- Indiana has won the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 12.2 (sixth in NBA) while forcing 13.7 (13th in league).
Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks
- Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers for the season are 30.3 points, 5.2 assists and 10.7 boards per contest, shooting 61.4% from the field (seventh in NBA).
- The Bucks average 122.6 points per game (second in the league) while allowing 119.2 per outing (24th in the NBA). They have a +79 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game.
- The 43.8 rebounds per game Milwaukee averages rank 17th in the league. Its opponents collect 44.6 per outing.
- The Bucks make 14.4 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league), 1.7 more than their opponents (12.7).
- Milwaukee has lost the turnover battle by 1.1 turnovers per game, committing 13.2 (14th in NBA play) while forcing 12.1 (23rd in the league).
Tyrese Haliburton vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|5.2
|4.2
|Usage Percentage
|26.6%
|33.9%
|True Shooting Pct
|67.0%
|64.8%
|Total Rebound Pct
|6.8%
|17.1%
|Assist Pct
|48.3%
|26.1%
