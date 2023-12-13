Pacers vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) are 6.5-point favorites against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (13-8) Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSIN. The matchup has a point total of 258.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pacers vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and BSIN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-6.5
|258.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana has played eight games this season that finished with a combined score over 258.5 points.
- The average over/under for Indiana's outings this season is 253.3, 5.2 fewer points than this game's total.
- Indiana has a 13-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Pacers have come away with seven wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Indiana has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Indiana has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Pacers Injury Report
|Bucks vs Pacers Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Pacers Prediction
|Bucks vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pacers vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 258.5
|% of Games Over 258.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|4
|17.4%
|122.6
|251.1
|119.2
|244
|234.6
|Pacers
|8
|38.1%
|128.5
|251.1
|124.8
|244
|239.6
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- Indiana has gone 6-4 over its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- Seven of the Pacers' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Indiana has had better results away (6-3-0) than at home (7-5-0).
- The Pacers put up an average of 128.5 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 119.2 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- Indiana is 13-4 against the spread and 13-4 overall when it scores more than 119.2 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|13-8
|0-2
|17-4
|Bucks
|9-14
|4-8
|15-8
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pacers vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Pacers
|Bucks
|128.5
|122.6
|1
|2
|13-4
|7-3
|13-4
|10-0
|124.8
|119.2
|29
|24
|8-2
|8-12
|8-2
|14-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.