The Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-2) face the Murray State Racers (3-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mississippi State vs. Murray State matchup.

Murray State vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Murray State vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline Murray State Moneyline BetMGM Mississippi State (-16.5) 136.5 -3000 +1150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mississippi State (-16.5) 136.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Murray State vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

Murray State has won two games against the spread this season.

Mississippi State has put together a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, just two of the Bulldogs games have hit the over.

