A pair of hot squads square off when the Marquette Golden Eagles (9-0) host the Creighton Bluejays (7-1) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Golden Eagles are putting their nine-game winning streak on the line versus the Bluejays, victors in five in a row.

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FloHoops

Marquette vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

The Bluejays score an average of 77 points per game, 20.6 more points than the 56.4 the Golden Eagles allow.

Creighton has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 56.4 points.

Marquette's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 77 points.

The 81 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 20.5 more points than the Bluejays give up (60.5).

Marquette has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 60.5 points.

Creighton is 7-1 when allowing fewer than 81 points.

This season the Golden Eagles are shooting 50.8% from the field, 12.6% higher than the Bluejays concede.

The Bluejays make 44.5% of their shots from the field, 7.6% higher than the Golden Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 15.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

15.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Mackenzie Hare: 16.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (35-for-60)

16.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (35-for-60) Jordan King: 15.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)

15.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40) Frannie Hottinger: 9.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

9.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Rose Nkumu: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 63.0 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)

Creighton Leaders

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 Memphis W 88-59 Al McGuire Center 12/3/2023 Pennsylvania W 87-52 Al McGuire Center 12/10/2023 @ Illinois State W 64-62 Redbird Arena 12/13/2023 Creighton - Al McGuire Center 12/17/2023 Appalachian State - Al McGuire Center 12/21/2023 Bucknell - Al McGuire Center

Creighton Schedule