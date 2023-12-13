The Louisville Cardinals (4-3) will meet the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.

Louisville vs. Arkansas State Game Information

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Tre White: 14.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Skyy Clark: 17.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 6.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Mike James: 11.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • JJ Traynor: 10.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Arkansas State Players to Watch

Louisville vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison

Louisville Rank Louisville AVG Arkansas State AVG Arkansas State Rank
159th 76.4 Points Scored 75.4 185th
257th 74.6 Points Allowed 80.6 334th
50th 37.3 Rebounds 35.7 89th
32nd 12.0 Off. Rebounds 11.1 56th
327th 5.3 3pt Made 10.0 25th
323rd 10.4 Assists 15.3 78th
230th 12.7 Turnovers 13.7 295th

