Louisville vs. Arkansas State December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (4-3) will meet the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.
Louisville vs. Arkansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Louisville Players to Watch
- Tre White: 14.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Skyy Clark: 17.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 6.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mike James: 11.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- JJ Traynor: 10.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Arkansas State Players to Watch
Louisville vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison
|Louisville Rank
|Louisville AVG
|Arkansas State AVG
|Arkansas State Rank
|159th
|76.4
|Points Scored
|75.4
|185th
|257th
|74.6
|Points Allowed
|80.6
|334th
|50th
|37.3
|Rebounds
|35.7
|89th
|32nd
|12.0
|Off. Rebounds
|11.1
|56th
|327th
|5.3
|3pt Made
|10.0
|25th
|323rd
|10.4
|Assists
|15.3
|78th
|230th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|13.7
|295th
