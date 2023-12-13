Louisville vs. Arkansas State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 13
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-7) hope to break a six-game road losing streak at the Louisville Cardinals (4-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Arkansas State matchup.
Louisville vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Louisville vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-3.5)
|147.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-3.5)
|147.5
|-178
|+146
Louisville vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends
- Louisville has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- In the Cardinals' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
- Arkansas State has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.
- Red Wolves games have hit the over three out of nine times this year.
Louisville Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Oddsmakers rate Louisville considerably higher (94th in the country) than the computer rankings do (194th).
- Louisville's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.
