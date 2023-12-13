How to Watch Louisville vs. Arkansas State on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-7) travel to face the Louisville Cardinals (4-5) after losing six road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
Louisville vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Louisville Stats Insights
- The Cardinals make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Red Wolves have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
- The Red Wolves are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cardinals sit at 109th.
- The Cardinals score 74.6 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 79.8 the Red Wolves allow.
- Louisville is 2-1 when scoring more than 79.8 points.
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Louisville posted 66.0 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (64.4).
- The Cardinals ceded 71.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 81.1 away from home.
- Looking at three-pointers, Louisville performed worse when playing at home last year, draining 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 per game with a 37.3% percentage on the road.
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 73-68
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 75-68
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ DePaul
|L 75-68
|Wintrust Arena
|12/13/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/17/2023
|Pepperdine
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/21/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
