The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning run when taking on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Cajundome. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Louisiana vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Kentucky vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Moneyline Eastern Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana (-3.5) 148.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana (-3.5) 148.5 -166 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Eastern Kentucky vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

Eastern Kentucky has won just one game against the spread this year.

The Colonels have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Louisiana has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

Ragin' Cajuns games have hit the over four out of seven times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.